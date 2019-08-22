Missing Lake District hotel worker could be in Blackpool, say police

Have your say

A man who disappeared from a hotel in the Lake District three weeks ago could now be in Blackpool, say police.

Scott Arnott, from Buttermere in the Lake District, has not been seen or heard from since August 1.

His family reported him missing on August 5, after he failed to return to The Bridge Hotel in Buttermere where he works.

Officers investigating his disappearance believe he could now be in the Blackpool area.

Scott is described as 50-years-old, of average build and six feet tall.

He has short, dark hair and a beard.

A police spokesman said: "Have you seen missing Scott Arnott from Buttermere?

"He was last seen at his place of work at The Bridge Hotel in Buttermere on August 1, 2019.

"If Scott sees this appeal himself, he is asked to contact police to let officers know he is safe and well.

"If anyone has seen Scott or knows his whereabouts they are asked to contact Cumbria Police on 101 quoting incident 249 of August 5, 2019."