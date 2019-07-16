Missing Heysham man, 34, found by police in Morecambe

A 34-year-old Heysham man has been found after being reported missing in Morecambe.



Police said they had been growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Geoffrey Burns after he disappeared from his home in Heysham yesterday (Monday, July 15).

Geoffrey had last been seen near to the Battery in Morecambe at 3.40pm on Monday, and police had urged the public to call 999 to report any sightings of him.

But shortly after 11am today (July 16), police in Morecambe confirmed that the 34-year-old had been found.

A police spokesman said: "Missing Heysham man Geoffrey Burns has been found safe.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal - it is always appreciated and can make a real difference."