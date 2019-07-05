Missing Grimsargh teenager found safe following police appeal

A young man from Grimsargh has been found safe after he was reported missing 11 days ago.

Police issued a missing persons appeal after 18-year-old Kieron O'Fee failed to return home after walking out of his home at 11pm on Monday, June 24.

Kieron O'Fee has been found safe and well after being missing for 11 days

Police said they had been growing increasingly concerned for his welfare, but the young man has now been found safe and well.

A police spokesman said: "24 hours ago we appealed for your help with any information you might have had that would help us find an 18-year old man who'd gone missing from Grimsargh.

"Someone saw the appeal and phoned in with information that helped us find him and ensure he was okay.

"Thanks for all your help and shares. Keep it up!"