Lancashire Police have confirmed that a missing Cumbrian teenager has been found.

Aaron Springett, 19, from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was last seen at around 2am on Saturday, November 30 on Crystal Road.

Aaron Springett, 19, has been found. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police were extremely concerned for Mr Springett's welfare, sparking a search to find him.

In a statement on Sunday (December 1), Lancashire Police confirmed that Mr Springett had been found: "Aaron Springett, 19, who had gone missing in Blackpool, has been located.

"Many thanks for all your help with this appeal."

