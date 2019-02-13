Missing Cumbrian pensioner could be in Preston, say police

Have your say

A 66-year-old pensioner who has been reported as missing from his home in Cumbria could be in Preston, according to police.

Officers in Lancashire have joined in efforts to find Peter Jewell, who was last seen in the area of Park View, Egremont at 9.30am on February 11.

Peter's family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for help to bring him home.

Peter is described as 5ft 5inches, stocky with grey hair.

He is believed to have links to Preston.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101. Officers would also like to urge Peter to contact this number if he sees this appeal.