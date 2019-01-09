Missing Chorley school girl Ellie Ogden found 'safe'

A missing school girl has been found safe.

15-year-old Ellie Ogden, from Chorley, was reported missing by her family after being last seen near Eaves Lane in the town at 10.30am on Monday.

Lancashire Police subsequently launched a public appeal to find the teenager, asking for anyone with any information on her whereabouts to come forward.

This afternoon a police spokesman updated the investigation, saying Ellie has been found safe.

They added: "Many thanks to everyone who helped share our appeal - it really is appreciated."