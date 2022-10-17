Missing Chorley boy Adam Khalifa, 14, was last seen in Leyland nine days ago

Adam Khalifa, from Chorley, was last seen in the Leyland area on Saturday, October 8.

The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with black curly hair.

He was last seen wearing green Nike tracksuit bottoms, a grey Nike hoodie and black and grey trainers.

Adam has links to Chorley and Leyland.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting log number 1316 of October 9.

I want to report someone as missing, what should I do?

If you are concerned about a person and need to report them missing you can do this immediately.

You do NOT have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing.

You can report a person missing by phoning your local police force or by visiting your local police station.

When you report a person missing the police will ask certain questions to gather a full picture of the missing person and their last known whereabouts.

All the information you provide will help the police to search for the missing person, so it is important to provide detailed information.

Once the police have logged the information you will be given a reference number.

It is important to write this reference number down and keep a copy of it.

If there is any information which you forgot to tell the call operator, or if any new information comes to light, you can phone 101 and quote your reference number.