A missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Preston a week ago has been found.



Toby Penny, from Crosby, was reported missing after he was last spotted in Preston city centre on Tuesday, September 17.

Toby Penny, 15, has been found safe and well after last being seen in Preston city centre a week ago

Yesterday, Lancashire Police appealed to the public for help in finding the teenager.

This morning, his family confirmed that Toby has been found safe and well.