Missing Accrington woman found after sudden disappearance two weeks ago

Have your say

A woman from Accrington has been found after being missing for two weeks.

Pamela King, 57, disappeared from her home in Water Street on August 5.

Her family became concerned for her welfare after a relative last spoke to her on the phone on Wednesday, August 7.

She had not been seen or heard from since, and her family reported her missing on Monday (August 19).

READ MORE: Police investigate disappearance of second missing woman from Accrington

But after more than two weeks, Pamela has been found 'safe and well' in the Accrington area.

A police spokesman said: "Pamela King, 57, who was missing from home has been found safe and well.

Pamela King, 57, who had been missing since August 5, has been found 'safe and well' in Accrington this morning (August 22)

"She was found this morning (August 22) in the Accrington area."

Pamela was one of a number of women reported missing from the Accrington area recently.

Police are still investigating the disappearance of 47-year-old mum-of-two Lindsday Birbeck, who disappeared on Monday, August 12.

To learn more about the ongoing efforts to find Lindsay, click here.