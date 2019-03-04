Missing 85-year-old Lancashire pensioner found in Preston

Have your say

An 85-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Padiham has been found in Preston.

Elsie Nutter, 85, was reported missing from her home in Moor Lane, Padiham on Sunday, March 3.

Police had been extremely concerned for her welfare and believe she might have travelled by bus to Preston.

Elsie, who also has links to Lytham and Wigan, was found safe and well in Preston city centre on Sunday evening.

Lancashire Police officers tasked with finding Elsie have thanked the public for their help in tracing her whereabouts.