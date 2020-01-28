Missing 21-year-old found in Burnley

Have your say

A 21-year-old man has been found after police issued an appeal to find him.



Aaron Mohammed, 21, had last been spoken to at around 7.10am today (Tuesday, January 28) and had last seen at around 10pm on Sunday (January 26) in the Manchester Road area in Burnley.

Lancashire Police issued an appeal to find him after officers investigating his disappearance became "very concerned" for his welfare.

But police have confirmed that Aaron was found earlier today following their appeal.

READ MORE: Police officer killed in M6 crash was 'loving husband and father'

A Lancashire Police spokesperson: "Further to our earlier appeal, Aaron Mohammed was found earlier today (Tuesday, January 28) in the Burnley area.

Police have confirmed that Aaron has been found. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to find him."