Missing 13-year-old boy from Blackburn found safe

A 13-year-old boy from Blackburn has been found safe after police launched an "urgent appeal" to find him.



Kuba Mackiewicz, 13, had last been seen on Tuesday (January 21) at around 9:30pm at an address on Devon Road.

Lancashire Police launched an urgent appeal to find him, and said they were "extremely concerned" for his welfare.

But police have confirmed that Kuba has been found.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Good news folks! The 13 year old boy missing from home in Blackburn has been found safe.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal."