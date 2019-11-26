Mini Cooper linked to armed robbery of 16-year-old boy in St Annes, Lancashire

Police are looking to identify the driver and occupants of a Mini Cooper which may be linked to the armed robbery of a 16-year-old boy in St Annes, Lancashire

The 16-year-old boy was approached and threatened with a knife by males who may have been travelling in a Mini Cooper on Monday, October 21.

The Mini Cooper is purple in colour with a white roof and white wing mirrors. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The incident happened at approximately 5.30pm around the Crescent and St Annes Road East area.

It is believed that the car was being driven by a woman.

The offenders stole the boy’s Moncler jacket, Gucci belt and bag

DC 4032 Jamie Robinson from Blackpool CID said: “To have targeted a 16-year-old boy in this manner is utterly appalling. I hope we will be able to find his belongings and return them back to him.

“We know that the car is purple in colour with a white roof and white wing mirrors. If you know someone who drives this car or you have any information about the incident, please contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information relating to the incident can contact DC Jamie Robinson on 01253 604141 or email 4032@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call 101, quoting incident reference 987 of October 21st.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org