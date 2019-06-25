Middlesborough supporter jailed for attacking two Blackburn Rovers stewards

Have your say

A football fan has been jailed after attacking two stewards at a football match in Blackburn.

Ewan Corbett, 20, of Albermarie Drive, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, was sentenced at Preston Magistrates’ Court on June 17.

Earlier this year Corbett was arrested during the Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough EFL Championship fixture at Ewood Park on February 17.

The 20-year-old was among a small section of supporters in the away section in the Darwen Stand.

Stewards were attempting to remove a fan for poor behaviour when Corbett attacked them.

He punched a steward before pushing another steward over.

Police quickly arrested him with Corbett charged with two offences of assault.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and was given a 23 week prison sentence, a £115 victim surcharge and an eight year football banning order.

PC Dan Fish, Lancashire Police's Football Risk Management Officer, said: “The vast majority of football fans go to games to enjoy the matches and support their club.

“Corbett’s actions against two stewards just doing their jobs were shocking and disgraceful.

“This kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated and this kind of sentence shows the seriousness of behaving in this manner