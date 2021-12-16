Men spotted fighting as 'stolen BMW' deliberately rams into car during 'unacceptable' disorder in Lancashire

A "stolen BMW" deliberately reversed into a saloon-type car in St Silas Road, close to the junction with New Bank Road, on Thursday (December 16).

Groups of men from both vehicles reportedly fought with each other before and after the car was rammed at around 10.25pm, police said.

Detectives said no arrests had been made and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp John McNamara, of East CID, said: "This unacceptable violence will not be tolerated by the police and enquiries are ongoing to identify everybody involved.

We know there were people in the street at the time of this incident who were left shocked and worried by what they saw.

"We have a dedicated team of officers working on this case and patrols have been increased in the area as a precaution."

The first suspect is described as Asian, with stubble or a short beard and short dark hair.

A "stolen BMW" deliberately reversed into a saloon-type car in St Silas Road, close to the junction with New Bank Road (Credit: Google)

He was wearing blue jeans, a grey jumper and a black hooded puffer jacket.

The second suspect is described as Asian, with a short beard and short black hair.

He was wearing a black/grey gilet with a motif logo on the left breast, dark trousers and black footwear with a white sole.

The third suspect is described as Asian, clean shaven, with short dark hair.

He was wearing white trainers, dark trousers and a black puffer jacket.

The fourth suspect is described as Asian with short hair.

He was wearing "white traditional Asian clothing", police said.

The fifth suspect is described as male and was wearing grey or black jogger pants and a black puffer jacket.

"I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam, mobile phone, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist our investigation to make contact with the police as soon as possible," Det Insp John McNamara added.

"Both vehicles suffered damage in the incident and I would ask anybody who potentially saw them in the aftermath to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1527 of December 15, 2021.

