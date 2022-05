Patrick Gavin, 21 from Morecambe, is wanted in connection with an assault in the town on March 31.

A woman was pulled to the ground before being kicked repeatedly.

Jamie Heap, 30, from Blackpool, is also wanted following an assault in Blackpool on April 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Gavin (pictured left) and Jamie Heap (pictured left) are wanted by police in connection with two separate incidents in Lancashire. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers said a woman was grabbed around the neck and scratched in the face.