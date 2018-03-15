Men armed with crow bar and hammer raid Chorley shop

Two men, armed with a hammer and a crow bar, raided a convenience shop in Chorley, say police.

Police were called at around 9.30pm on Sunday, March 11 to reports of a robbery at the One Stop shop on Carr Lane, Chorley.

According to reports, the armed men stole cash from the shop after they threatened the assistants and forced them to open a safe.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for information.

A police spokesman said: "Two men entered the shop carrying a crow bar and a hammer.

"They were threatening towards the two shop assistants and forced them to open a safe.

"The offenders stole the cash from the safe and placed it in a Nike holdall bag and then made off through the back door of the premises."

One of the men is described as being 6ft tall of stocky build, with ginger eyebrows. He was wearing a black tracksuit, black Nike trainers and spoke with a local accent.

The second man is described as being around 5ft 3in tall and in his late 20s. He was wearing a black tracksuit and was carrying a black holdall with a Nike tick on it. He spoke with a strong Chorley accent.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1480 of March 11.