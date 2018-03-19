Meat cleaver raid on Preston off licence

Have your say

A masked man armed with a meat cleaver attempted to rob an off licence in Preston.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident at around 7.45pm on Sunday at Reddy’s off licence in St George’s Road. Officers say a man carrying a meat cleaver burst in and demanded cash.

The shopkeeper pressed the panic button, sounding the alarm, and the man left empty handed.

Officers have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as having a young man’s voice, and was wearing a black bubble jacket, grey jogging bottoms and trainers.

His face was covered with a black scarf with a high vis trim and he was wearing medical use blue gloves.

Det Con Dan Armstrong, of Preston CID, said: “This was an extremely frightening incident for the shopkeeper and his wife, who have run the shop for 37 years. Although the robbery was unsuccessful, the couple have been extremely shaken by their ordeal.”