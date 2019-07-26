Massive teenage brawl in Preston leads to stop and search powers tonight

Preston Police are using special stop and search powers in parts of the city tonight after two rival teenage gangs fought each other with weapons.

Five boys have been arrested, two of whom were treated in hospital.

Preston Police have implemented Section 60 powers in this part of Preston

Officers put in place Section 60 powers at 6pm tonight, covering areas of Deepdale and Ribbleton (pictured on the map) and that will continue until 3am tomorrow.

It follows an incident at around 4:35pm this afternoon when the two groups of teenage boys fought each other with weapons including a machete.

A Preston Police spokesman said: "This gives us the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where we believe violence could take place.

"We hope that this does not overly concern you - it’s not about targeting people, it is about making sure we do all we can to keep you and where you live safe, whilst offering you reassurance and maintaining a presence in the area.

"We think that the fight today, which happened on Moor Park close to the Deepdale Stadium, was in relation to a dispute between two groups who are known to each other and we have arrested five boys aged between 14 and 15, on suspicion of affray.

"We do not believe there is a threat to the wider public and would advise you to carry on with your plans as normal."

"Two boys, one aged 14 and one aged 15, received minor cut wounds and have been treated at hospital. They are two of the five people under arrest.

"If you know anything that you think may help our investigation, if you saw the fight or perhaps you have dash cam footage of it, it is important that you please call us on 101 quoting incident reference 1214 of July 26th as soon as possible."

For more information about Section 60, please visit our website: http://socsi.in/kI8gA