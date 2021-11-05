Masked robbers armed with bats and knives knock victim out after storming Lancashire home

Three men armed with bats and knives entered the rear of a house in Beechtrees at around 12.45pm on Tuesday (November 2).

The men demanded money from the owner before assaulting him, causing him to be knocked unconscious.

The trio then ransacked the property before taking cash and a watch from the victim's wrist.

DC Kieran Helps from Skelmersdale Police said: "This must have been a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who was not only assaulted but was knocked out to the point of unconsciousness in his own home where he should be most safe.

"We need anyone who saw the people involved or knows what happened to get in touch."

The men were dressed in black and wore face coverings.

A man was knocked unconscious after three masked robbers stormed his home in Skelmersdale

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting incident number 647 of November 2.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

