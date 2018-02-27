Masked men tie-up and assault victim during violent burglary in Fulwood

Four masked men tied up and violently assaulted a man during a burglary in Fulwood, say police.

The burglars are reported to have entered a house through an insecure door on Lorraine Avenue just before 8pm on Friday, February 16.

Police say the victim of the crime was then headbutted before being tied up by the criminals who then went on to search the house.

A force spokesman said: "Four men wearing balaclavas and dark clothing have got in to a house through an insecure door and demanded money from the occupant who is a man in his twenties.

"He was headbutted and tied up before the group searched the house and took a Rolex watch, cash, two pairs of trainers and an iPhone along with some bank cards .

"They made off down a nearby alley at which point the victim has been able to free himself and call the police.

"It is believed that the burglary was targeted, however, it’s thought that the offenders had gone to the wrong address."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident reference 1293 of February 16.

