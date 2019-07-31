Masked men terrorise Bamber Bridge home with baseball bats before being arrested by armed police

Have your say

A gang of masked men have been arrested after allegedly terrorising a home in Bamber Bridge.



Police were called to Withy Grove Crescent, off Station Road, at around 4.50pm yesterday (July 30) after receiving reports of a gang of men wielding baseball bats in the street.

Six police vehicles descended on Withy Grove Crescent in Bamber Bridge on Tuesday, July 30 after a gang of men wielding baseballs smashed the windows of a home

The men - from Bolton, Blackpool and Preston - had allegedly targeted a semi-detached home, smashing its windows with bats before fleeing the scene in a blue Audi.

The incident led to a heavy police presence in the quiet residential street, with six police vehicles descending on Withy Grove Crescent to safeguard residents.

The blue Audi was spotted 25 minutes later, at 5.15pm in London Road, near the Capitol Centre, where it was brought to a stop by an armed response vehicle.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the Audi 'blocked in' by five additional police vehicles to prevent it from escaping.

Surrounded by officers, five men were seen being ordered out of the car before being arrested and taken into custody.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 4.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 30) to reports of a disturbance in Withy Grove Crescent, Bamber Bridge.

"It was alleged a number of men had approached a property and smashed several windows using baseball bats.

"Officers attended with several men making off from the scene in an Audi car.

"The vehicle was later stopped by police in the London Road area of Preston and the men arrested.

"No-one was injured during the incident.

"Three men aged 31, 38 and 34, all from Bolton, as well as a 31-year-old man from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

"A 28-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug.

"All are currently in custody."

What is an Armed Response Vehicle?

- An armed response vehicle is a type of police car operated by British police.

- ARVs are crewed by Authorised Firearms Officers to respond to incidents believed to involve firearms or other high-risk situations.

- ARVs are specially adapted and modified to accommodate specialist equipment, including firearms.