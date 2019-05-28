Masked men stab 34-year-old victim in attack in Preston

Masked men stabbed a 34-year-old man an attack in Preston.

The victim was taken to hospital with a serious knife wound to his arm.

Police are now hunting for two men who were seen running from the scene at The New Fleece Inn in Meadow Street after the attack on Sunday, May 26.

Administrators on a Preston Facebook group, The City Of Preston News Network, issued a statement following the stabbing on Sunday.

It said: “Masked men armed with machetes have attacked a man outside The New Fleece Inn, Meadow Street, Preston.

“A 34-year-old man is in hospital been treated for his injuries. Police are hunting two men.”

Manager at The New Fleece Inn, Cavan James, said: “This did happen, me and my staff took the man in for shelter to help him.”

Lancashire Police say the victim and his attackers are believed to be known to each other and there is no threat to the public.

A spokesman from the constabulary said: “We were called at shortly after 5pm on Sunday, May 26 to the report that a man had been stabbed on Meadow Street, Preston.

“Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was found with a serious knife wound to his arm.

“He has been taken to hospital to be treated.

“Two men were seen running from the area following the attack and officers are working to trace these people.

“It is believed that the victim and the offenders are known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.”

People with any information that could assist the police with their investigation, should call them on 101 quoting incident reference 1087 of May 26.