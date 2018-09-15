Masked men behind attempted Hambleton cash machine theft after JCB digger is driven in to shop front

Have your say

A group of masked men drove a digger into a garage shop in an early morning attempt to steal a cash machine.

The incident took place on the Fylde at a Texaco Garage in Shard Lane, Hambleton, at 3.29am this morning.

The scene in Hambleton

Police attends reports of a JCB, believed to be stolen from a nearby building site, being driven into the shop front of the garage.

A police spokesman said: "The attempt was unsuccessful, and four men – wearing dark clothing and masks – are reported to have left the scene in a black Toyota Hilux.

"The JCB was left in situ."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended to make the scene safe and assess any structural damage.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 213 of September 15.