Manhunt launched after car crashes and bursts into flames in Preston

A manhunt has been launched after a car crashed and burst in flames in Preston, say police.

Officers say they were following the car which they say was being driven "erratically" in the vicinity of Bold Street at around 12.10pm on Tuesday, May 29.

The car then crashed into a wall near to the junction of Ripon Street.

A spokesman for the police said: "We saw a black Ford in the area being driven erratically. We followed the vehicle and it has crashed into a wall.

"The driver has made off from the scene and we are currently looking for him in the area."

Pictures from the scene show the car on ablaze with the doors to the car left wide open while emergency services dealt with the accident.

The road has been blocked by the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 610 of May 29.