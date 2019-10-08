Manhunt for violent offender who escaped Lancashire prison by climbing over perimeter fence

Have your say

A violent inmate has escaped from prison in Lancashire.



Christopher Kerrigan, 22, is wanted by police after going on the run from HMP Kirkham on Saturday (October 5).

Kerrigan, from Colwyn Bay, Wales, escaped after climbing over the perimeter fence at around 7.30pm.

He had been serving a 7-year-sentence for wounding offences in the North Wales area.

In January 2018 at Caernarfon Crown Court, Kerrigan was sentenced after admitting two separate, unprovoked assaults.

One of the attacks happened outside a fast food restaurant in Llandudno in December 2016.

A second attack on another man occurred outside a Rhyl nightclub a few weeks later, with CCTV cameras showing Kerrigan repeatedly kicking his victim on the floor.

Kerrigan is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with brown eyes and short dark hair. He speaks with an English accent.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information leading to Kerrigan’s whereabouts.

"If you have seen him or know where he is, please come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604100 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111