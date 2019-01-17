Manhunt for two burglars after Lancashire pensioner threatened with an iron bar in her own home

A manhunt is underway to find two men after an elderly woman was attacked in her own home today.

Lancashire Police were called shortly before 1pm today after the two unknown men forced their way into the home of the 73-year-old victim.

The incident happened in the pensioner's home in Southwood Drive, Accrington (Google Maps)

The offenders threatened the woman with an iron bar and attacked her leaving her with wrist injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident happened in Southwood Drive, Accrington, where the burglars stole cash before making off in the direction of Manchester Road.

They are described as white, around six ft tall, one wearing a grey body warmer and the other dressed all in black.

Detective Sgt Sarah Hargreaves, of East CID, said: "This is a despicable attack on an elderly woman in her own home and it is fortunate that the injuries sustained are not more serious as there was clearly complete disregard for this lady by these two offenders.

"We have a team of officers and staff making enquiries are we are actively trying to trace these men but I would urge anyone who sees them or who has any information to contact us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should callpolice on 101 quoting log number 534 of today or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111