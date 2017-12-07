Manhunt for drug dealer and robber who went missing from Kirkham prison

A convicted drug dealer and robber went missing from Kirkham open prison yesterday, police said.

Gary Spilsbury, 44, absconded just hours after fugitive David McConnell was recaptured after spending more than four months on the run from the same place.

The lag, who was jailed at Bolton Crown Court in May 2014 for supplying class A drugs and robbery, is now the focus of a manhunt, with anyone who spots him warned to stay away.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information leading to Spilsbury’s location and arrest.

“If you see him please do not approach him. Instead contact police immediately.”

Spilsbury, formerly of Wasdale Avenue, Bolton, was described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with short brown hair.

He has a tattoos of a love heart on his left shoulder, ‘GS’ on his left hand and a face tattoo on his right arm.

He also has links to the Greater Manchester area, the force added.

Information can be reported to police by calling 101, quoting '1631 of December 6', or by emailing westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk