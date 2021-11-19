The game between Liverpool and Manchester United in May had to be postponed following a violent demonstration against the Red Devils' owners, the Glazer family.

More than 1,000 protesters gathered at Old Trafford and 200 separately at the Lowry Hotel in Salford that afternoon.

Greater Manchester Police said it had been aware of the planned protest and worked to ensure the demonstration was peaceful.

But protesters managed to break onto the pitch and flares were let off, with bottles and barriers thrown at officers and horses, leaving multiple officers injured.

Detectives have spent months following multiple lines of inquiry and reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage to identify the people involved, GMP said.

Police said warrants were executed in the Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire areas and that 10 men, aged between 20 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and burglary.

The ten men were arrested during police raids in Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

Of the 18 people arrested in total, five have been charged, the force added.

Det Insp Andy Fallows, of GMP's major incident team said: "The violence and disruption back in May, particularly towards the police, was completely unacceptable and unnecessary.

"Our team have been working day in, day out since May to ensure all those involved are identified and face up to the consequences of their actions. Today’s arrests are a significant step forward in our commitment to do so."

GMP have also released images of 36 men they want to speak to in connection with the protests and are appealing for anyone who may recognise them to get in touch with police.

The game against Liverpool in May was called off after flares and objects were thrown during protests outside the club's Old Trafford stadium (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

"I am confident that there are people out there who will be able to provide us with credible information that will help us to identify them," Det Insp Andy Fallows added

"If you have any information, or footage, that could assist our enquiries then please get in touch as soon as possible."

