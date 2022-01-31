Manchester man released following arrest in Texas synagogue siege investigation

Counter Terrorism Policing North West said officers were continuing to support US authorities with their investigation into the attack, carried out by Malik Faisal Akram, originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, on January 15.

A force spokesman said a man who was arrested in Manchester last week was released from police custody on Monday (January 31).

The man was one of two arrested in Manchester as part of the local investigation last Wednesday (January 26).

The second man was released on Thursday (January 27).

Akram, 44, was shot dead when the FBI entered the place of worship in Colleyville following a 10-hour stand-off.

He held four people hostage during the incident, but they were later released unharmed.

FBI director Christopher Wray called the stand-off an antisemitic incident, while US President Joe Biden said it was an "act of terror".

The FBI said Akram was not known to US intelligence services, with the agency conducting "rigorous" analysis of Akram's associates, his online presence, and his devices.

He flew to New York on December 29 before later travelling to Texas and entering the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue.

Akram, who is understood to have had a criminal record, was investigated by the UK's security service MI5 in 2020 but deemed not to be a credible threat to national security, official sources confirmed to the PA news agency.

It is not yet clear how he was able to travel to the US despite his criminal past.

