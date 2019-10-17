Man with red and blue hair disappears on late-night dog walk along Lancaster Canal

A man has been reported missing after failing to return home from a late-night dog walk in Lancaster.

Dennis Jones, 50, was last seen at around ‎11pm last night (Wednesday) at his home in Moor Lane.

He was last heard from at around 1.10am this morning, when he is believed to have been walking his dog along the canal.

Dennis has not been seen or heard from since.

The 50-year-old is described as white, around 5ft tall, of chubby build, with red and blue hair. The photo provided by police was taken before he dyed his hair.

Police said Dennis had last been seen wearing jogging bottoms.

His car has also not been located ‎and is described as a dark red Citroën Xsara Picasso, registration number YX05 2VN. It has one very distinctive grey door.

Acting Insp Charlie Clay, of Lancaster Police, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Dennis Jones who has gone missing from home in Lancaster.

"Although Dennis often walks his dog late at night, it is out of character for him to not return home fairly quickly.

"As a result we are extremely worried ‎about him.

"If anybody has seen him or his car, or knows where he may be, we would urge them to get in touch with us."

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 89 of October 17.