Man with links to Blackpool wanted in connection to Humberside murder

Police in Lancashire are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Somalian man in connection with a murder in Humberside.

The man, Abdi Ali, is wanted by Humberside Police in connection with the murder of Shaun Lyall, who was found dead at a house on Sydney Street, Cleethorpes, on July 17.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Humberside Police want to speak to [Ali] about the murder of a man in Cleethorpes in July and believe he has links to Blackpool.

"Call their Incident Room on 01482 630699 if you can help."

Ali is originally from Somalia and has links to the Grimsby area, Lancashire, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

He is said to be quite recognisable as he has a distinctive gold tooth at the front of his mouth.

Earlier this month Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller, who is in charge of the investigation, said: "We are very keen to find Abdi Ali in connection with the death of Shaun Lyall.

"If you see him, I would advise that you do not approach him and call the police on 101 immediately.

"If you have information in relation to the reward offered by the charity Crimestoppers, please call them directly on 0800 555 111 or use their online form."