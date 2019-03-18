Man who went on a bike ride after consuming 18 cans of super strength lager also removed his trousers and flashed at passers-by

A man consumed a vast amount of super strength lager before going on a bike ride through Blackpool.

Craig Lomax, 44, of Oxford Road, Blackpool, narrowly missed colliding with an electric disabled buggy before he crashed into a large tree and then a metal street post on Whitegate Drive.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Witnesses alerted police after seeing Lomax drunkenly stagger around the footpath.

Magistrates heard he then removed his trousers suddenly and flashed at passers-by before being arrested.

The previous day he had been involved in another drunken incident when he bared his buttocks at a car driver in Blackpool.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had turned to drink as a result of difficult family circumstances.

Lomax admitted two offences of being drunk and disorderly as well as exposing himself in public, being drunk in charge of a pedal bike and failing to surrender to bail.

The court heard Lomax had drunk 18 cans of strong lager before the exposure offence.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for five years and given a six-week jail term suspended for a year. He must complete twenty days rehabilitation.