Man who triggered £160,000 of rail delays in Preston is sent to prison

A man who caused severe delays to train passengers within a five week period has been jailed for 18 months.

Martin Waite, 28, of no fixed address, admitted three offences of obstructing the railway relating to incidents that happened at Preston station on July 17, 23 and August 1, while he was suffering a personality disorder.

Defending, Amanda Johnson said: “His motivation for this extensive disruption to the rail network was self harm.

“On the first occasion he notified police himself by calling 999 and made his intentions clear, and so in my submission he clearly was labouring under mental illness at the time and was really making a cry for help.

“ He wasn’t detained for long following this, and then upon release - three weeks later - he committed the same offences, again seeking to harm himself.”

The third offence saw him come within close proximity of a moving train, and the driver had to operate the emergency brakes.

Judge Heather Lloyd, sitting at Preston Crown Court, imposed a 18 month sentence.