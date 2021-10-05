Man who threatened store worker during 'cowardly' robbery in Accrington jailed

The member of staff was threatened by a man during a robbery at M.R. Foods in Ormerod Street at around 6pm on May 6, 2021.

CCTV footage mapped Damen Kershaw's movements throughout the day and revealed his attempts to try and cover his tracks.

The footage reportedly showed the 33-year-old leaving his address in Lydia Street with a rucksack.

Damen Kershaw (pictured) has been jailed for three years and nine months after admitting to carrying out a robbery at an Accrington convenience store. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He then changed his clothing in an attempt to hide his identity before hiding the rucksack in a barren stretch of ground.

Kershaw proceeded to rob the store after waiting for it to become empty except for the lone female employee.

He then discarded his hoodie in a nearby alley, accidentally revealing a "distinctive" crucifix tattoo.

The rucksack and hoodie were recovered following an "extensive" CCTV trawl - both of which contained Kershaw's DNA.

Kershaw, 33, now of no fixed address but formerly of Lydia Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to robbery after appearing in court last week.

He was jailed for three years and nine months.

DC Mark Parringotn, of East CID, said: "This was a shocking, pre-planned and cowardly offence committed against a woman who was simply trying to perform her role serving the community of Accrington.

"Kershaw thought he was too clever to be caught and systematically went about covering his tracks. Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in this case, we were able to prove beyond a doubt that Kershaw was responsible for this crime. He was left with little option but to admit his guilt.

"This offence clearly had an impact on the local community, many of whom spoke of their upset at this crime while we were out conducting our enquiries. I hope they, and the victim, are pleased that the courts have decided to send Kershaw to prison for his despicable actions that day."

