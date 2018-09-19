Man who sold stolen Sellafield gear on Ebay handed suspended sentence

A man who stole potentially contaminated equipment from a nuclear site has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Nicholas Hanna, 28, was working at the Sellafield nuclear plant in Cumbria as an electrical engineer when he advertised two pressure calibrators on a friend's eBay account for £5,500 and £299.

He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Carlisle Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of theft, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The items, stolen in December 2017, were retrieved on public health grounds as they had been used at the nuclear plant and may have been contaminated.

Victoria Agullo, from the CPS, said: "Nicholas Hanna acted out of foolish greed when he sold items he had stolen from his place of work.

"He advertised the items as used, but like new, and in good condition, however they had been used at a nuclear site, which could have potentially put the buyer's lives and public safety at risk.

"When faced with the overwhelming evidence against him, he was left with no other choice but to plead guilty to offences he faced."

Hanna was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £750 and a victim surcharge of £140.