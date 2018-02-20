Man who 'shook' baby boy avoids immediate jail term

A man left an eight week old baby with brain and eye injuries after shaking him.

Jordan Lee Hampson, also known as Jordan Hodgeon, 22, admitted a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to the infant - nearly four years after the shocking attack.

The tot cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Preston born Hampson, who gave his address as Long Lane, Warrington, avoided an immediate jail term after a judge suspended his 15 month sentence for two years.

A probe was launched at an address in Freckleton in May 2014 after the baby was heard screaming before suffering a seizure, Preston Crown Court heard.

Other people in the address had heard the baby crying on and off for his milk.

Suddenly a ‘really loud, merciful scream’ was heard.

The defendant ran from a bedroom with the pale and floppy baby, shouting for help.

During a 999 call a woman at the house was instructed how to give the tot CPR.

He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital and within a few hours medics had deemed he had suffered non accidental injuries including a bleeds on the brain and in his retinas.

Prosecuting, Hanifa Patel said a consultant paediatric neurosurgeon produced a report which found the injuries were compatible with someone shaking him with force.

Hampson, who trained as a motorbike mechanic and worked as a glass collector at Evoque in Preston and the Clifton Arms in Warton, denied the offence in two police interviews in 2014.

After the case a relative of the baby boy said: " He was a happy baby who only cried when he wanted something to eat.

"It was not a moment of madness - he intended to hurt the baby.

"He only admitted his guilt when he knew there was no other option."

Judge Philip Parry ordered Hampson to do 200 hours of unpaid work and take part in a rehabilitation activity,

He was also given a restraining order and must pay a £100 victim surcharge.