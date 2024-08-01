Man who ransacked elderly couple’s home during aggravated burglary in Skelmersdale jailed
A couple in their 60s were watching television at their home in the Pennylands area at around midnight on February 8 this when the incident occurred.
Three men smashed the patio window and entered the house, two of them holding crowbars and the other a baseball bat.
Two of the men began ransacking the property and stole a safe which contained a quantity of cash, sentimental keepsakes and paperwork.
Cameron Breslin was arrested at his home in Leigh, Greater Manchester, on March 26 following an investigation by the South Burglary Team.
Breslin, 29, of Mirian Grove, Leigh, appeared at Burnley Crown Court on Tuesday.
He pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary in a dwelling house and was sentenced to seven years and seven months in jail.
