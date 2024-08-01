Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who ransacked an elderly couple’s home during an aggravated burglary in Skelmersdale has been jailed.

A couple in their 60s were watching television at their home in the Pennylands area at around midnight on February 8 this when the incident occurred.

Three men smashed the patio window and entered the house, two of them holding crowbars and the other a baseball bat.

Cameron Breslin was jailed for more than seven years for his role in an aggravated burglary in Skelmersdale | Lancashire Police

Two of the men began ransacking the property and stole a safe which contained a quantity of cash, sentimental keepsakes and paperwork.

Cameron Breslin was arrested at his home in Leigh, Greater Manchester, on March 26 following an investigation by the South Burglary Team.

Breslin, 29, of Mirian Grove, Leigh, appeared at Burnley Crown Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary in a dwelling house and was sentenced to seven years and seven months in jail.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.