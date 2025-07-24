Breaking

Man who allegedly stabbed probation officer in Preston with gun named and charged with attempted murder

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Metro Group Editor

Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:27 BST
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a probation officer was stabbed and threatened with an intimation firearm in Preston.

Lancashire Police were called at 2.30pm on Tuesday to Preston Probation Office on the Docks following reports of an assault.

When they attended The Pavilions, in Ashton, officers discovered a woman in her 30s had suffered stab injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a stable condition at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her family have asked for privacy and we ask that their wishes be respected.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a probation officer was stabbed and threatened with an intimation firearm in Preston.placeholder image
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a probation officer was stabbed and threatened with an intimation firearm in Preston. | archive

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Ryan Gee, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder, threatening a person with an offensive weapon/bladed article in a private place, two offences of possession of a knife blade in a public place, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and false imprisonment.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today.

More to follow

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceAshtonHospitalFamilymurder
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice