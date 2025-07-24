Man who allegedly stabbed probation officer in Preston with gun named and charged with attempted murder
Lancashire Police were called at 2.30pm on Tuesday to Preston Probation Office on the Docks following reports of an assault.
When they attended The Pavilions, in Ashton, officers discovered a woman in her 30s had suffered stab injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a stable condition at this time.
Her family have asked for privacy and we ask that their wishes be respected.
A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Ryan Gee, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder, threatening a person with an offensive weapon/bladed article in a private place, two offences of possession of a knife blade in a public place, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and false imprisonment.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today.
More to follow