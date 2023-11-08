Man wanted in connection with assault in Preston has links to Longridge and Chorley
A man who is wanted in connection with an assault in Preston has links to Longridge and Chorley.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kyle Cox is wanted in connection with an assault that occurred in Preston on October 30.
The 21-year-old is approximately 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with short light brown curly hair.
He has links to Preston, Longridge and Chorley.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 01772 209940 or 101.
The police can also be contacted by emailing [email protected].