Man wanted for questioning over murder hands himself in

Detectives investigating a murder in Darwen have arrested a man.

Police were appealing for information to trace Jack Costello, 45, after 23-year-old Jay Jay Livesey Taylor was seriously assaulted in Esco-bar, in The Green, around 1.20am on Sunday January 28.

Jay Jay, from Darwen, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but died yesterday morning.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded that Jay Jay died as a result of a serious injury to his neck.

Costello, 45, handed himself in to police this afternoon and is currently in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Supt Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain first and foremost with Jay Jay’s family and friends and we have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.

“Our investigations are very much continuing and while we have made a number of arrests I would like to thank the community for their support and assistance so far. I continue to appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist us to contact us, in particular anyone who was in the bar on Saturday night who has not yet spoken to the police.”

Two other people were earlier arrested as part of the investigation. They are a 32-year-old man from Darwen arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old man from Darwen arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They have both been bailed until February 13.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0958 of January 28th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.