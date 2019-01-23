Man wanted by police after woman, 20, left with broken nose after being hit in the face with a bottle

Have your say

Lancashire Police are searching for a man after an incident which saw a young woman left with a broken nose.

The woman was left with a broken nose and cuts to her face after an altercation outside the Alpine bar in Railway Road, Ormskirk.

Police were called around 2am last Friday (January 18).

Two men were alleged to have been fighting when a 20-year-old woman was hit in the face with a bottle.

She suffered a broken nose and cuts to her face and was taken to Southport Hospital for treatment.

Police attended the scene and arrested a man on suspicion of affray.

Following CCTV enquiries officers want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

PC Karen Collins, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are investigating a serious assault in Ormskirk which left a woman with a number of facial injuries.

“Having reviewed CCTV footage we would like to speak to this man as part of enquiries.

“I would encourage anyone who recognises him to contact police. Furthermore if you are the man pictured, please come forward and contact police.”

A 22-year-old man from Ormskirk was arrested on suspicion of affray and given an adult caution.

Anyone with information can contact police on (01695) 566033, 101 or email 3065@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0079 of January 18.

Alternatively, you can reach independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.