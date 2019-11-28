Man wanted by police after Morrison's petrol station theft at Preston Docks

Have your say

A man is wanted by police after a large amount of stock was stolen from a petrol station at Preston Docks.

The theft happened at the Morrison's petrol station in Mariners Way at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 12.

Police want to speak to this man after stock was stolen from Morrison's petrol station at Preston Docks at around 4.30pm on November 12. Pic: Lancashire Police

Staff reported that a man in a black Nike tracksuit entered the store and assaulted a member of staff before stealing a "significant" amount of stock.

Police have released a CCTV image of the suspect and are seeking the public's help in identifying him.

If you know who the man is, or have any information which could help police to identify him, please email 8313@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number LC-20191112-1273.