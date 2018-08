Have your say

Lancashire Police are looking to speak to a man after a mobile phone was stolen from a South Ribble supermarket.

The incident took place last Monday (July 23) at 3.05pm in the self-service area of the Booths supermarket in Longton.

The man they want to speak to white and was seen on supermarket CCTV wearing a short-sleeved blue shirt.

PCSO Kilner said: "Anyone with information is asked to email 7268@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk."