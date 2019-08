Have your say

A man is wanted by police after expensive bottles of alcohol were stolen from a supermarket in Lancaster.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after the alleged theft in the Booths store in Scotsforth Road, Lancaster at around 2.45pm on Thursday, July 25.

Police want to speak to this man following a theft from the Booths store in Scotforth Road, Lancaster on Thursday, July 25

If you recognise the man in the footage, you can email PCSO Owen at 7026@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number LC-20190816-1066 .