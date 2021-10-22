Man wanted after 'sinister' sexual assault and burglary in Lancaster

The burglary and sexual assault took place in the St George's Quay area of the city at around 3.10am on Thursday (October 21).

After being disturbed the suspect ran towards the flood defences, onto the Quayside and then onto Carlisle Bridge.

No further details have been released about the offences, but police confirmed no arrests had been made.

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancaster CID, said: "We need to speak to the man in the CCTV image who we believe can assist us with our enquiries.

"We appreciate the quality of image isn't the greatest but we need the public’s help to find him as soon as possible."

Detectives believe the suspect was looking through windows in the area at least 40 minutes before the incident.

Residents have been urged to check their CCTV to see if they have captured anything which may help police with their investigation.

"This is a sinister offence and we appreciate that the public will be concerned by it," Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt added.

"I would like to reassure them that patrols have been increased in the area and we have got a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case."

The suspect is described as Asian, between 5ft 8in and 5ft 9in tall, with short black hair.

He was wearing dark blue jeans, a burgundy-coloured jacket/jumper and carrying a rucksack.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0157 of October 21.

Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

