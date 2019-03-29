Man wanted after shop door is kicked and smashed in Ribbleton

A man is wanted by police after the glass entrance to a shop was kicked and smashed in Ribbleton.



Police have released images taken from CCTV of the incident at the One Stop shop in Ribbleton Avenue at 7.15pm on Sunday, March 24.

Police want to speak to this man after an incident of public disorder and criminal damage at the One Stop store on Ribbleton Avenue on Sunday, March 24.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are appealing for any information that will help us identify the male in the CCTV images so that we can speak to him regarding an incident the other day.

"This is following an incident of public disorder and criminal damage that occurred at the One Stop store on Ribbleton Avenue on Sunday, March 24 at approximately 7.15pm.

"During a violent outburst, the main entrance door glass panel was kicked and smashed."

Please could any information be passed to the investigating officer on 3923@lancashire.pnn.police.uk