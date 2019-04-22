Man wanted after Preston city centre assault leaves victim hospitalised with serious injuries

A man is wanted by police following an assault in Preston city centre.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the attack outside Co-Op bank in Church Street at 2.45am on Tuesday, March 19.

Police want to speak to this man regarding an assault which took place outside the Co-Op Bank in Church Street, Preston on the March, 19. Pic - Lancashire Police

The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, suffered serious injuries in the assault and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said: "We want to speak to the male in the below image regarding an assault which took place outside the Co-Op Bank, Church Street, on the 19th March 2019.

"This incident has taken place at roughly 2.45am and as a result of the assault, the victim was hospitalised with significant injuries.

"We believe the person pictured could have information which will help our enquiries."

If you have any information, please email the investigating officer at 4218@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number LC-20190320-0684.