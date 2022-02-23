Stoke-on-Trent man wanted after failing to appear at Preston Crown Court for sentencing
A man from Stoke-on-Trent is wanted by police after he failed to appear at Preston Crown Court for sentencing.
Peter Brayford, from Stoke-on-Trent, failed to appear at Preston Crown Court to be sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary.
The 45-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of large build, with a bald head and facial stubble.
He has a dragon tattoo on his neck and tattoos on both arms including skulls, dragons and tribal designs.
Police said he also speaks with a stammer.
Brayford has links to Morecambe as well as Stoke-on-Trent.
PC Andy Cornthwaite, of Lancaster Police, said: "I would encourage anyone who knows where he is to come forward with information."
Anyone with information can contact 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0284 of October 5, 2019.
