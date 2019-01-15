Man wanted after allegedly biting and choking 34-year-old woman in Deepdale

Have your say

A man is wanted after a violent assault on a woman at a home in Deepdale.



James Lowry, 29, is alleged to have attacked a 34-year-old woman in a frenzied attack at 12.45pm on December 30.

A raging Lowry is alleged to have grabbed the woman by the neck before biting and choking her.

Police said his whereabouts cannot be accounted for since the attack.

Lowry is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, clean-shaven, with short, dark, receding hair and blue eyes.

He has links to the Deepdale and city centre areas of Preston.

PC Paul Moseley, of Preston Police, said: “We would like to trace Lowry in connection with a nasty assault and theft on a 34-year-old woman.

"We would urge members of the public not to approach him, but to contact us as soon as possible if they see him or have any information about where he may be.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police by emailing us on 2954@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or calling 01772 209 702.

Or, if you do not get an answer, you can call 101, quoting log number 578 of December 30.